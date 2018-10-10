The Popcorn Stand: These costumes are corny

In my continued pursuit to make sure you get the HallowThanksMas season off with a bang — or actually not so much — I saw some pretty weird and silly costumes on Huffington Post.

Actually these costumes are just plain dumb, tasteless and awful. It seems dressing up as food is a big thing this year for Halloween and that makes absolutely no sense to me.

You can dress up as a corn dog. I love corn dogs, but I'll eat a corn dog on Halloween before I ever dress up as one.

Then there's this weird looking Hide the Sausage costume which looks like — and I have no idea why — some kind of arcade video game.

Animals are apparently big, too. You can dress up as an ostrich and yes dressing up as an ostrich looks as ridiculous as it sounds.

Sticking to the animal and food theme, you can dress up as Toucan Sam. I guess this is a costume for people who love Fruit Loops. (I love Fruit Loops but there's no way I would ever dress up as Toucan Sam).

Alchohol is also included in this mawkish display. You can dress up like a box of wine which for some reason — and again I have no idea why — has the words "Sour Grapes" on it. Or you can dress up as a pint of beer.

And if you really want to creep people out you can dress up like a person who's upside down. And trust me, it's a really creepy costume.

You can dress up like a crab which brings back not so fond memories of the "Crazy Crab," the San Francisco Giants' mascot from the 1980s.

So there you have it the not so good, the bad and the ugly of costumes for the 2018 HallowThanksMas season.

Thanksgiving can't come soon enough.

— Charles Whisnand