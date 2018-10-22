The Popcorn Stand: They’re not really cracking down on overage trick or treating

With our biannual "most important election of our lifetime" coming up, we Americans know what's really important when it comes to the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and all that.

According to we Americans, anyone of any age also has the right to trick or treat.

It's been reported some communities across the country are cracking down on overage trick or treating much like they would crack down on underage drinking. But upon further review, this really isn't the case.

Chesapeake, Va., for example, has a law on the books that prohibits anyone over the age of 13 to trick or treat. The law actually has been on the books for 45 years and has never been enforced.

As law enforcement in the area state: "For example, a thirteen-year-old safely trick-or-treating with a younger sibling is not going to have any issues. That same child taking pumpkins from porches and smashing them in the street more likely will."

There are communities across the country who have set curfews as early as 7 p.m. for those who go out trick or treating. Communities for example set a time of 4 to 7 p.m. for kids to be trick or treating for safety reasons.

Recommended Stories For You

But I'm reasonably sure people in those communities who are seen trick or treating at 7:05 p.m. aren't hauled off to the pokey.

Of course here in Carson City every year the Governor passes out candy to trick or treaters at the Governor's Mansion.

So don't worry America. You're God given right to trick or treat is protected. No matter what age you are.

Trick or treating is right up there with baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet as American as it gets.

But I'm waiting for that campaign commercial with that ominous voice declaring "so-and-so running for such-and-such hates trick or treating. Who hates trick or treating?"

Hey, when it comes to HallowThanksMas these days, anything can happen.

— Charles Whisnand