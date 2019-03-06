The Popcorn Stand: This Giants fan following a couple of Dodgers

It is indeed a small world after all. Nevada Appeal editor Adam Trumble shared with us a Los Angeles Times article (https://www.latimes.com/sports/dodgers/la-sp-dj-peters-dodgers-20190305-story.html) on former Western Nevada College baseball standout D.J. Peters. We're also putting the link to the story up on our tubes on our Facebook page tonight.

Peters is one of the Los Angeles Dodgers top five prospects and their top slugging prospect. Peters is an outfielder and it's not too much of a stretch to say the Dodgers felt comfortable with trading Yasiel Puig because they were confident enough in Peters as a prospect.

Peters has been invited to the Dodgers Major League team as a non-roster player during spring training in 2018 and this season. Peters is exected to open this season at Triple A Oklahoma City.

It turns out one of the hitting instructors who's working with Peters is Brant Brown, whom the Dodgers hired as a hitting instructor in 2017. Brown is a former Major League player who just happens to be from my old stomping grounds, Porterville, Calif.

During my two stints as sports editor at the Porterville Recorder, I covered Brown during his Major League career and his post-Major League career.

And when I returned to the Nevada Appeal, I also had the chance to get to know Peters a little bit. Now that Brown is working with Peters — and judging by my experience with the two — my bet is Peters is going to fulfill the Dodgers' expectations and become one of their next up and coming stars.

So I have to admit even though I'm a Giants fan there are two Dodgers I'm going to be rooting for.

— Charles Whisnand