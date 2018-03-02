The Popcorn Stand: Thumbs up for this holiday

Today is What if Pets Have Thumbs Day which as I understand it is a day for us to actually be thankful our pets don't have thumbs. Actually this is a pretty cool holiday as it could be called Be Thankful We Have Thumbs Day.

I consider the thumb to be one of the most underappreciated — and most valuable — devices. We are amazing creatures made by God and the thumb really demonstrates this. I mean think about it, try getting along without your thumbs for a while and you'll find out just how much more difficult life would be. It amazes me when I see people without arms or legs live such productive lives when I can't imagine what I would do without my thumbs.

As I've written before in this space, I love the show "M*A*S*H" and there's an episode in which Hawkeye crashes his jeep and is helped by a family. Hawkeye talks about how amazing the thumb is in that episode.

I do admit I'm glad my two dogs Tuf Tuf (you know Sir Tuffington something or other the Jack Russell) and Pete the Shih Tzu don't have thumbs. Actually I'm not that concerned Pete doesn't have thumbs because I don't think he would get into that much trouble.

Tuf Tuf on the other hand — he could be real dangerous with thumbs. They do say things like thumbs are what separates us from the animals although sometimes I see what we do with our thumbs and sometimes I don't know if that really makes us more civilized than the pets we care for.

Yes if dogs had thumbs they would drive — I mean they do have to get to the park as soon as possible. But I really don't think dogs would use their thumbs for things like texting. I don't think they would care about anything like that. And I already know some dogs who can actually open doors without thumbs.

So here's thumbs up to the fact we have thumbs so we can give thumbs up to the thumb. And the pets without them we love.

— Charles Whisnand