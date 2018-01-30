The Popcorn Stand: Viva la Nutella

We've always seemed to have this love-hate relationship with France, although if you know anything about this country's history, you would know our Founding Fathers depended heavily on France when forming this nation and we are who we are today due in large part to France and that country's influence on us.

But we've also renamed French fries to Freedom fries (why we didn't rename French toast to Freedom toast I'll never know) and poured out French wine as a form of protest although I never figured out that one since we already bought the French wine. We also make fun of the French for loving Jerry Lewis so much although I don't know if the joke's on them or on us as I suspect the French love Lewis so much because he represents their view of what they think the typical American is.

I lost a little respect for the French, though, after hearing about this story. Brawls broke out in French supermarkets after a supermarket chain drastically reduced the price of Nutella by 70 percent. At least us Americans know how to fight over important stuff when shopping, like Cabbage Patch dolls and Tickle Me Elmo.

The French love Nutella. Who knew? Evidently almost everyone except me as apparently the French's love of Nutella is a well-known fact.

Personally I can take or leave Nutella, the chocolate-type hazelnut spread. I was always under the impression Nutella was marketed as a healthier alternative than other spreads such as peanut butter, but of course those who choose to read this Popcorn Stand know my love of peanut butter and would also be right if they thought I preferred peanut butter over Nutella.

But of course the French love crepes and apparently Nutella spread on crepes is to die for.

Recommended Stories For You

Or at least to fight for if you live in France.

— Charles Whisnand