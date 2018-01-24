The Popcorn Stand: We apologize for missing National Peanut Butter Day

The Popcorn Stand has admittedly been off its game so far in 2018 letting important days slide by without acknowledgement. Maybe it's my unexplainable interest in subjects such as Nicholas Cage as people are clamoring for a third National Treasure movie. But Nicholas Cage will have to wait until Friday.

That's because the Popcorn Stand missed that Wednesday was National Peanut Butter Day and I'm embarrassed to admit I didn't realize it was National Peanut Butter Day until Wednesday because peanut butter is one of my favorite treats.

I've written before there's nothing like peanut butter and crackers as a late night snack. Of course the peanut butter and jelly sandwich is always a staple as when there's nothing else in the kitchen there at least always seems to be peanut butter, jelly and bread.

And when worse comes to worst and there's absolutely nothing else in the kitchen there's always a jar of peanut butter available so eating peanut butter straight out of the jar always makes for a tasty last resort. Or when I'm too lazy to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Also, one of life's simple pleasures for me is giving Tuf Tuf (you know Sir Tuffington something or other) the Jack Russell or Pete the Shih Tzu a spoonful of peanut butter and laugh as they deal with the substance in their mouth after licking the spoon. I have to give the disclaimer, though, be careful when giving peanut butter to dogs as some peanut butters can be harmful to dogs.

In addition as I wrote on Wednesday, I'm so looking forward to the Reece's Outrageous Bar, a candy bar filled with chocolate, peanut butter and Reece's pieces. And peanut butter cookies — well let's just say I feel the same way about peanut butter cookies as Oprah feels about taco fiesta night.

Recommended Stories For You

So on this subject, I always enjoy spreading the news about peanut butter.

— Charles Whisnand