The Popcorn Stand: We were too liberal — and conservative

As the Executive Associate Editor of the Sierra Nevada Media Group, Nevada Appeal Divison, Newsroom Branch, I'm going to give us a self-serving pat on the back in today's Popcorn Stand or at least just make a point about "biased" coverage.

The Nevada Appeal featured a story and we received a complaint it was too conservative. Our sister newspaper, the Tahoe Daily Tribune, featured a story online and received a complaint it was too slanted to the liberal side.

It was the same exact story on former Maricopa (Ariz.) County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Word for word. With the same exact photo that appeared on Tuesday's front page of the Appeal and on the Tahoe Daily Tribune website.

So since the presentation of the story and photo was evidently too conservative or too liberal, we must have done something right.

I have to admit, I'm glad we don't have to worry about Arpaio for a while and it has nothing to do with his politics. I'm just glad I don't have to spell his name any more. It's not that difficult really, but it's a little tricky.

At least it's not as bad as that Groundhog Day town in Pennsylvania or the city that's hosting the Winter Olympics. On that note, though, I have to admit, while we all should vote for the person we think is most qualified to be governor, I'm a little concerned about the possibility of having to type Chris Giunchigliani over the next four years.

Now if she went by Chris G., I could handle that.

I do admit, though, political candidates do need to make a name for themselves.

— Charles Whisnand