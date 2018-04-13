The Popcorn Stand: Weatherman gets ‘Frank’ about reaction

This weatherman is awesome.

I always thought the people who do the weather got a bad rap, too much blaming the messenger when they actually had to give a bad forecast. Meteorologists are a lot like sports officials and dare I say journalists who are expected to be perfect. Heaven forbid a weather person gets a forecast wrong — or gulp — actually has to tell people the weather's going to be bad.

Well Gary Frank, a meteorologist at a television station in Michigan, was fed up with the reaction of his colleagues every time he told them it was going to be cold. "What do you want me to do? Lie to you?" Frank said. I was waiting for him to say "Like I can control the weather."

Of course you know where I'm going with this. I watched the movie "The Weatherman" starring the guy I always like talking about, Nicolas Cage. I don't remember much about the movie except one scene in which Cage is walking down the street and some guy who was upset over a forecast that was wrong threw a cup of coffee or something or other at him.

At least Frank hasn't had anything thrown at him or at least I don't think he's had anything thrown at him. But watching Frank go off on his colleagues reminded me of "Seinfeld" when Jerry lived out the comedian's dream by heckling a woman at work who had heckled him.

I have to admit there have been times when I hear somebody bad mouth the Appeal and I wish I could go by that person's place of business and give them a dose of their own medicine.

At least for a couple of minutes or so it appears Frank lived out the meteorologist's dream and it's hilarious. Here's the clip. Enjoy.

https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/fox-17-weatherman-sick-of-people-complaining-about-the-cold-loses-cool-on-air-1837191

— Charles Whisnand