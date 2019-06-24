The Popcorn Stand: What’s more patriotic than pizza?

What’s more American than the flag and pizza? I mean I can’t remember the show I was watching but the character was offered a taco salad and said something to the effect, “I don’t like foreign food, give me a piece of pizza.”

I’m also normally a stickler when it comes to the American flag. The U.S. Flag Code is strict in that the flag shouldn’t be altered in any way from its 13 stripes, 50 stars, red, white and blue design. So whenever I see the American flag altered in any way, I must admit, I cringe a little bit.

But I’m making an exception for a Westfield, N.J., pizzeria that’s trying to set a Guinness World Record for a U.S. flag pizza measuring 9 feet by 4 feet. This may technically be a violation of the U.S. Flag Code, but I think it’s pretty cool.

Outta Hand Pizza created the 9 feet by 4 feet flag pizza for Westfield’s “Summer Movie Night Kickoff.” There’s also nothing more American than summer movies. I get a lump in my throat every time I watch “The Sandlot” and the kids get to play a night game but stop to gaze at the fireworks while Ray Charles sings “America the Beautiful” in the background.

Back to the pizza flag, it received an escort to the movie kickoff event from Westfield Police Chief Christopher Battiloro in a squad car with lights flashing.

Pizzeria owner Burim Regjaj said he had to use mozzarella dyed blue for the blue sections of the pizza.

And yes the people at the movie event ate the pizza. I have no idea if eating a pizza flag is a violation of the U.S. Flag Code, but in my opinion, not to eat a pizza flag would be, well, un-American.

An application has been submitted to Guinness Book of World Records for the creation to be named the largest square pizza and the largest Flag Pizza in the World.

As Yogi Berra said, “Only in America.”