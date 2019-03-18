The Popcorn Stand: World Down Syndrome Day is Thursday

World Down Syndrome Day is Thursday. On Thursday, people with Down syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world will organize and participate in events to raise public awareness and to advocate for the rights, inclusion and well being of people with Down syndrome.

What I find so cool about this day is people can wear the funkiest, craziest socks they have to show their support for those with Down syndrome. So if you see somebody wearing some pretty cool, crazy, funky socks on Thursday, chances are they're supporting people with Down syndrome.

Many involved in helping those with Down syndrome provide crazy socks to those who want to join the cause for a donation and donate the funds to such organizations as the National Down Syndrome Society and the Association for Children with Down Syndrome.

March 21, or 3-21, is chosen as the date to celebrate people with Down syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world because it's a symbolic date that represents what causes Down syndrome. Trisomy 21, the medical term for Down syndrome, is caused by the presence of all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21, so therefore, 3-21. Most of us only have two copies of chromosome 21.

I have to admit I really have a hard time of referring to those with Down syndrome as having a disability because those with Down syndrome I've come into contact with, I don't see them as being disabled at all. Not in any way, shape or form.

So at least one day a year when I put on socks that don't match, I have an excuse. A really good excuse.

— Charles Whisnand