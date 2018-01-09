The Popcorn Stand: You can only have one name to be president

Apparently now Oprah (I don't think she goes by Oprah Winfrey anymore, does she?) is "actively" thinking about a run for the president of the United States. And it appears a lot of people are getting excited about a possible Oprah run for president after her emotional speech at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

First The Rock, now Oprah. As I've written before I'd be tempted to vote for The Rock for president if he insisted on being referred to as The Rock. Oprah, though, may have an advantage over The Rock if she ran against The Donald (I'm getting the hang of this) since the Donald has praised Oprah and even floated the idea of Oprah as his vice president in 1999.

So apparently people who are only known by one name can run for president. One guy who I could conceivably get behind as a candidate for president although he would obviously be ineligible is Bono. I have to admit the fact I'm a huge U2 fan could be affecting my judgment as well as U2's emotional post 9/11 Super Bowl halftime show, which still gives me goosebumps

But I also admire Bono's activism and how cool would it be to have a president named Bono?

While were on the subject on musicians known by one name who could be president, there's also Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, although I'm not entirely sure if he's even eligible, either. And while it would be cool to have a Red Hot Chili Pepper in the White House, I don't think it would be that cool having someone named Flea as president.

The most famous entertainer ever to be known by one name — Elvis — I think could have had a successful political career which reminds me of the time students at the junior high school in Lindsay near my old stomping grounds in Central California voted on who to name the school after and Elvis was one of the candidates.

The school was eventually named after Steve Garvey until the district adopted a policy in which all of its schools would be named after presidents.

The Rock Elementary School doesn't sound that bad.

— Charles Whisnand