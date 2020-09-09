Tom Riggins: Hypocrites Galore

I can’t help but wonder at the hypocrisy I see constantly. It is truly amazing how politicians think they can do or say whatever they want without consequence. While there is some on the Republican side, Democrats have mastered it.

Democrats have run many large cities for 40 or more years. These are the worst cities in the country for crime, violence, and living conditions. They promise to fix things if elected because their failures are all Trump’s fault. Never mind that Trump hasn’t been in office for those 40 years.

Democrats make a huge issue of race, reparations, and anti-capitalism. But who are their presidential slate? A 78-year-old barely cognizant white guy and an Asian-Jamaican woman who pretends to be black, whose family in Jamaica owned slaves, and who essentially slept her way to the top. Nice platform, Democrats.

Biden’s recent speech blamed Trump for every problem in the country. He accused Trump of lying while giving a speech that was one falsehood after another. Democrats are now trying to claim that Obama started the booming economy. Wasn’t it Obama who said we would just have to accept that the economy wouldn’t get any better?

House Democrats couldn’t reach an agreement on aid to those affected by the politically driven coronavirus pandemic and went home. Trump said he would do it via executive order. But it is so important to shore up the USPS prior to mail-in voting efforts that Pelosi is calling them back into session early.

Democrats say the women leveling harassment and discrimination charges against officials and candidates should be believed, unless the accusations are against Democrats like Joe Biden.

Black Lives Matter, but only if whites are involved. Black on black or black on white violent crime are completely ignored. Meanwhile, let’s defund the police so Antifa and BLM can take over. The mayor of Chicago has supported riots and defunding the police. At least until rioters showed up at her home. She promptly called the police and then banned protesting on public streets by her home.

Protesters harassed the attendees of the RNC event as they left the White House. Where were those nasty right wing protesters at the DNC filming site? And why is the shooting death of a man at a protest supporting Trump by counter protesters, presumably BLM, not chastised by the media? Only the rioters, excuse me I mean protesters, are covered if they are injured. A young man who in Wisconsin shot a protester is now arrested and charged with murder even though further investigation appears to show the incident as apparently in self-defense. Where are the arrests and quick charges filed against the people who have shot law enforcement and now an apparent Trump supporter in California?

Masks are mandatory unless protesting (aka “peacefully” rioting). But we must socially distance to go to church, if allowed at all, or wear masks and limit attendees. Oh, you can’t go to a bar but you can go to a casino if you wish. Or a closed hair salon, without a mask, like Nancy Pelosi. The rules don’t apply to her.

The CDC just released data that says just six percent of the COVID-19 deaths listed COVID-19 as the only cause of death. For deaths “with conditions or causes in addition to COVID-19, on average, there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.” That means that of the reported 180,000 COVID-19 deaths, only a little under 11,000 were actually attributed only to CV19. That is less than the annual deaths from the flu. Why wasn’t this known earlier, and why hasn’t the media reported this? Little Caesar Sisolak, based on this you no longer have a valid reason to “keep Nevadans safe.” I doubt you will listen, though. It is too hard to give up control.

Congressman Jim Jordan summed it up best at the RNC Convention. “Look at what’s happening in American cities, cities all run by democrats. Crime, violence and mob rule. Democrats refuse to denounce the mob, and the response to the chaos? Defund the police, defund border patrol, and defund our military. And while they’re doing all this, they’re also trying to take away your guns. Look at the positions they’ve taken in the past few months. Democrats won’t let you go to church, but they’ll you protest. Democrats won’t let you go to work, but they’ll let you riot. And Democrats won’t let you go to school, but they’ll let you go loot.”