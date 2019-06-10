Trina Machacek: The couch crash compliment

You know that saying, “It’s better to give than to receive?” While that is true, it is also true that receiving is a pretty cool thing. Give and take, take and give. Both good ways to look at and live life. When was the last time you gave a compliment? If you have to think more than a few seconds or minutes, you need to step up your compliment giving. Giving gives a grand gift to the giver and the getter. Get it? HA, HA.

Now don’t just go willie-nillie giving compliments. They need to come from your heart, which means that on your daily path you will find that slowing down and looking will give you more time to notice stuff and people and give the gift of a compliment. And that brings me to the very best compliment anyone can give me. Uh, not that I look for compliments. That would just be snooty and self-absorbed. Man, I hope I never fall into that trap. But, yes, a self-absorbing “but.” But let’s get back to me. HA, HA, HA.

Women and men are different. Well, that’s no secret, is it? In regards to compliments, it is most apparent who gets what complimented on. Men: nice truck, nice welding job, great fish and the like. Women: delicious meal, great haircut, sweet pictures of the grandbabies. All very nice and heartfelt. Except for the grandbaby pictures I have been on the receiving end of those women and a few of the men’s compliments. However, there is one compliment that I am so happy to get. It’s one that is given without the giver even knowing they are giving it to me. It has to do with visitors that come to my home.

I live in a farming area. It’s pretty and quiet. The nearest stoplight is about 125 miles away. Nice, huh? So when I get company, they travel a goodly way to get here. When I get company, there is a flurry of activity when they arrive. First and most important is the use of the facilities. I have lived here long enough to know that you just open the door and let the flushing begin. Then there is a bit of talking and something to drink is offered. Then, after things calm down, the most amazing thing happens with some of my guests and this is when they give me the best compliment I can imagine. They fall asleep on the couch. Yes, falling asleep on my couch is a great compliment.

This first happened many years ago when company arrived and our home was quiet and warm and they were visiting from the city and were frazzled by work and family and day to day stuff. We were all talking and I excused myself to get something from the kitchen. When I returned to the living room, it was like a light had been turned off. Soft breathing and calmness had overtaken the group and much needed sleepiness slipped into the room. It was so cool.

Now I might not be the most entertaining and flamboyant person you will ever meet. I am not a dud, either. I fall into my own category of hostess. I call myself a comfortable hostess. I like to make you feel comfortable in my home. I have been a guest at houses in my life where you sit up straight, do not touch anything, don’t ask for anything or even use the bathroom. These I can recall readily. Maybe you can, too. Very staunch and proper. To be sure there is a time and place for staunch and proper — just not at my home. So when people come to visit for a few hours or overnight or longer, it bodes well of me to have them be comfortable enough to crash on my couch. It does my heart good to see that a visitor feels at home enough to saw a log or two, make some zees or check their eyelids for leaks. Well, you get the idea. I want it noted that this happens before any tummies are stuffed full which any hostess knows will have a tendency to pull eyelids shut. So to have a sleeper sleep before a meal has an opportunity to slam eyes shut is quiet a feather in my hostess hat.

I have noticed that to get the party going again all you have to do is start cooking in the kitchen. Garlic brings ’em right around as does baking a chocolate cake. It’s all in the timing. This couch crash compliment gives a whole new meaning to having a “sleepover.”

Trina lives in Eureka, Nev. Find her on Facebook, Instagram or email itybytrina@yahoo.com. Really!