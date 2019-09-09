Winner of Carson Proud essay contest thankful to be living here
Executive Director, Carson City Chamber
Carson City is a special place and, as the city continues to grow and prosper, many are looking to relocate here for a myriad of reasons.
Through the years, Carson City has changed. There have been good times and there have been times that, as Thomas Paine wrote, “have tried men’s souls.” We’ve lost some historic and iconic structures but have bounced back in the good times. The biggest recent changes occurred in 2016 with the reimagining of the downtown core that continues today.
The city launched a CarsonProud campaign during 2015 to keep citizens informed every step of the way during the revitalization. That campaign continues and since we are about to start the next phase of the reimaging in South Carson, we wanted to learn whether residents were, indeed, Carson Proud.
The winner of the Chamber’s essay contest was Robin Christy. In her thoughtful poem, Christy echoes the thoughts of many residents and had the chance to tell Mayor Robert Crowell her thoughts as she lunched with him at Mangia Tutto Pizzeria e Ristorante.
Christy is a 23-year resident, formerly of Lynwood, Calif. She is currently a field representative for the U.S. Census Bureau. When asked why she entered the essay contest she stated, “I submitted my poem because I love this city and I’m very thankful to be living here.”
A graduate of the C.I.R.C.L.E.S. program, Christy is a Master Gardener and Certified Nurseryman and the founder of Flora and Fauna Greenworks. C.I.R.C.L.E.S founder Shelly Aldean remembers her as “a hardworking, self-reflective free spirit.” This is reflected in her poem.
She doesn’t write poetry unless “I’m inspired,” and dedicated the poem to her mother who has always been supportive of her writing. We are happy the contest has inspired her to showcase her talent.
#CarsonProud
Why am I #CarsonProud?
There’s so many reasons to give
To express my love and gratitude
For such an awesome place to live.
I can see from my front yard
As I’m sipping my morning tea
Bears and deer roaming the park
Just as free as can be.
As Nevada’s capital city
We need to look better
Our recent enhancements
Have made us a trendsetter.
Founded in 1864
Yet downtown looks brand new
155 years later we’re still rollin’
A wider street and newly planted trees enhance the view.
We cherish our wildlife
Our flora and fauna display
I was so happy to see
We became the 76th Bee City, USA.
Freshly planted trees
Sanctuary to the bees
Wider main street for folks to shop and eat
Benches to sit, chat and greet.
Beautiful Lake Tahoe, the jewel of the Sierras
Is just 30 minutes away
So are our lovely mountains to ski and hike
You could do both in one day.
From concerts to art festivals
Museums, parks and pow wows
There’s so much to do here
Vegas, eat your heart out!
The refreshing scent of sage and pine
New things that I hold dear
I foresee like a prophetess
I’ll probably pass over Jordan here.
Joy and pain, sunshine and rain
We showed the world it’s a fact.
Even in the midst of tragedy
We‘ve got each others’ backs.
Our first responders are warriors
Throughout any weather
They work hard to keep Carson safe
And National Night Out brings us together.
The majestic eagle guards the portals of our town
With wings aspread from North to South.
Sacred bird of our city since days of old.
Patron Saint Kit Carson, shimmers blue and bold.
Ghost hunting in Virginia City.
Diggin’ for clams in our river
So much to see and do
Our state metal is silver.
My love of Carson will last
As Magick is my path
This woman’s spell is cast
The high desert is so vast.
But the funnest thing I ever did here fast
Was ride with Blinky Man, what a blast!
A vibrant artsy counter culture scene
Fits a desert poetess just like me
As a California transplant from South Central L.A.
I love the lack of crime and much slower pace.
The people, the wildlife, the lake, the tone.
Makes me so proud to call Carson City home.