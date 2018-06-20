Original artists sought in Carson City school art removal

Nearly two dozen pieces of student artwork, which previously decorated the walls of the corridors of Seeliger Elementary School, has been removed and hopefully will be reunited with their original creators or family members. The alumni pieces date back as far as 1982, are neatly framed and range from kindergartners to fifth graders.

Below is a list of Seeliger student names and years who created artwork that has been on display. School officials are encouraging any owners, family members, friends or acquaintances to reach out to the school to collect the creative pieces until July 3. Members of the community who may know the named artist or their families are encouraged to call the school, 775-690-2056. Since the main office is now closed, they'll need to make an appointment with the custodial staff. Any unclaimed art will be disposed of by July 3.

Seeliger Elementary School Artwork listed by the artist's last name (alphabetized), by year (if available):

Anderson, Kenneth; Brooks, Alyson; Chirila, John; Dickinson, Kara; Durand, Desiree; Ellis, Justin; Fisher, Heather; Friend, Michelle; Gould, April; Hall, Heidi; Holt, Charlene, 1985; Isaman, Billy; Johnson, Shalein 1983; Kimball, Misti; Leydecker, Sarah; Malone, Deidra; Malone, Danny; Mederios, Diane 1983.

Morris, Jerrod; O'Neill, Gregory; Osorio, Michell (2 pieces); Padgett, Melissa; Pence, Morgan; Sargent, Randy; Shaw, Tiffany; Smith, Jason; Snyder, Mark; Stockton, Dustin; Stossel, Alberta 1983; Strouse, Gabriel 1982; Watson, Devon Wungnema, Moses.

Group Projects (no particular order):

Berggren, Kara 2009-10; Schmidt, Arianna; Share, Josie; Bell, Hailey 2009-10; Gerber-Winn, Kaitlyn; Ladiges, DeShae; Abercrombie, Charlie 2009-10; Clarke, Zane; Flores, Ismeal; Naylor, Sariah 2009-10; Ortega, Evelin; Sprague, Chris

Flores-Estrada, Eileen 2009-10; Griffin, Darby; Valdenegro, Ana; Herrera, Edith 2009-10.

Marler, Kaylin; Pacheco, Brenda; Balza, Searlett 2009-10; Leemandt, Katy; Swartz, Skylar; Boissier, Tracey; Johnson, Nick; Kelly, Becky; Olson, Garrett; Fike, Sean; Garretson, Ruthann; Green, Neil; Helbling, Gwen.