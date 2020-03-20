Panasonic shutting down at TRIC, Tesla continuing to operate

A spokesman for Panasonic announced Friday the factory in Nevada, “will begin ramping down operations early next week and will then close for 14 days.”

Jerry Rizzo said the decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of employees.

Panasonic shares the gigafactory at the Tahoe Reno Industrial Complex with Tesla.

“Employees impacted by the closure will receive full pay and benefits for the 14-day period,” Rizzo said.

He said the company also put in place several measures to enhance the cleanliness of the facility, encourage social distancing and support simple safety behaviors. He said while Panasonic’s portion of the huge building is closed, it will undergo “Intensive cleaning.”

According to an “Operational Update” posted from Tesla’s U.S. center in Palo Alto, the company will shutter its Fremont, California factory on Monday, March 23 but continue some basic operations to support infrastructure as directed by authorities.

But the statement says that: “Operations of our other facilities will continue, including Nevada and our service and supercharging network.”