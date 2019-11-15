Panera Bread to open Carson City location

Another national chain restaurant is coming to Carson City.

Panera Bread has leased 4,100 square feet in the soon-to-be constructed retail mall on the west side of Carson Street at Appion Way.

It is the same development that will house a 5,000-square-foot Chick-Fil-A. Other tenants lined up are a Sports Clips Haircuts outlet and a The Joint Chiropractic office, according to a brochure from Reno’s NAI Alliance, which is the broker leasing the space.

Troy Keeney, associate, NAI Alliance, confirmed the cafe-bakery has signed a lease and construction, weather permitting, should be completed in June.

“Then they’ll make tenant improvements so maybe by August,” the restaurant will be opening, he said.

Keeney said Manna Development Group, one of the nation’s biggest Panera Bread franchisees, will be operating it.

Manna Development is also launching three cafes planned in the Reno/Sparks area — at the University of Nevada, Reno and Damonte Ranch Parkway in Reno, and Outlet at Legends mall in Sparks. The company, according to its web site, has abut 100 locations in California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming.

Panera Bread offers baked goods such a breads and pastries, and soups, salads and sandwiches.

“We’re all about making food you can feel good about eating,” is the businesses tag line.

The new retail development still has two spaces, each 1,200 square feet, which can be combined, available to lease.

The site is located in the fast-developing area close to the I-580 bypass, where Dutch Bros. Coffee is planning a location and several residential developments are underway.