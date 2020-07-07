Panera, Chick-Fil-A delayed, Capriotti’s open in Carson City

The retail mall and future site of Carson City’s first Chick-Fil-A and Panera Bread restaurants has been delayed.

“It’s a combination of Starbuck’s pulling out of it and COVID,” said C.W. Clark, the San Diego-based developer who is building the project. “But we got a good tenant out it, Panera Bread.”

Chick-Fil-A is building its own building at the South Carson Street site and should begin construction on it in the next few weeks, said Clark.

Clark is building the rest of Cochise Crossing Commercial Center, which is already leased to Panera Bread, Sports Clips and The Joint Chiropractic with 1,800 square feet still available.

He hopes to build and open by November, but is still in discussions with a new lender, after the lender that financed the site improvements bailed the project due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Clark.

The mall had been expected to open this summer before the delays.

The tenants as well as the construction contractor, Metcalf Builders Inc., are still on board, said Clark.

“All the permits are ready to pull,” he said.

Meanwhile, Carson City’s latest eatery opened on Highway 50 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through site.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is now open 10 a.m. to 9 pm. seven days a week. The 44 year-old Delaware-based chain has other Nevada locations in Las Vegas, Reno, and Sparks.