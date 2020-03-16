Partnership Carson City closes office temporarily, available remotely

Partnership Carson City is closing their office until further notice to be cautious about the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and the staff will be working remotely.

Partnership staff will also be checking the office voicemail as well as will remain readily available via email. They will also provide their cell phone numbers for texting or calling in case of emergency.

“The whole concept of who we are is health and wellness,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director of PCC. “And in this time, it’s in the best interest of our clients, families and staff that we work remotely from our homes until further notice.”

McDonald added that all programming hosted by or at PCC, including but not limited to Wellness Yoga, Moms’ Group, tutoring classes, after school programs and others, are cancelled for the foreseeable future.

“We are deeply sorry if this impacts anyone but our first priority is your health,” she said.

Contact PCC with questions at info@pcccarson.org or leave a message (775) 841-4730. Resources and guidance are also available at http://www.pcccarson.org.

If you need crisis assistance, contact the following help.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1 (800) 273-8255 (TALK)

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) –

1 (800) 662-4357 (HELP)

U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Poison Help Hotline – 1 (800) 222-1222 National Domestic Violence Hotline – 1 (800) 799-7233