Partnership Carson City drug roundup set Oct. 24

Partnership Carson City’s annual Drug Roundup takes place Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at four locations in Carson City.

Bring unused or expired prescription drugs and sharps (syringes) to one of these locations in Carson City: Save Mart Supermarkets, 3620 N. Carson and 4348 S. Carson; Smith’s Food & Drug Store, 559 E. William St.; and FoodMaxx, 3325 Highway 50 East.

This event is designed to protect vulnerable populations in the community through teaching and education about proper disposal of unused or expired prescription drugs, over-the-counter products, prescription liquids, pet medications, sharps (syringes) and more. The effort is part of the federal drug round-up initiative.

“Hundreds of pounds of pills and needles are added to our trash and water supply system annually, making it hazardous for all of us,” Hannah McDonald, executive director of Partnership Carson City, said in a news release. “When we dispose of drugs properly, we also prevent misuse and abuse. The less the products are in the home, the less likely others have access to it. It reduces the temptation and opportunity for improper use by any age individual.”

Bring syringes in a sealed, hard plastic or tin container. Pills should be brought in a bottle or plastic bag.

At-home drug disposal kits are also available. The kits provide an option for proper disposal at home and are safe for trash disposal. In addition, medicine lock boxes are available as well as medical and commercial cannabis lock bags — both offered free of charge.

For information, call Partnership Carson City at 775-841-4730 or visit pcccarson.org.

Connect with Partnership Carson City on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as on YouTube for educational and health-based information including webinars.