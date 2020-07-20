Partnership Carson City expands staff to meet community needs

Partnership Carson City, a local organization that inspires a healthy community by building strong families and successful youth, announces two new team members joining the ranks to support education, collaboration and engagement with residents.

Daren Kight, probation tech support, and Patty Sanborn, aftercare resources coordinator, will work out of Carson City as part of the Overdose Data 2 Action (OD2A) grant that focuses on opioid efforts as well as identifies system barriers and gaps in Carson City in addition to Dayton, Lyon and Storey counties.

Kight’s efforts in the adolescent community included over the six-plus years with the Ron Wood Family Resource Center. He earned his bachelor’s degree in social work, with a minor from the Center for the Application of Substance Abuse Technologies, in 2014 and a master’s degree in social work in 2017, both from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Sanborn’s background includes being a high school registrar at Dayton High School, a resource coordinator with Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon and Storey counties and serving as a community health worker. She’s currently pursuing a degree in social work from Western Nevada College.

“Having these two talented individuals added to our team has helped us extend our reach to even more youth within our surrounding communities and counties,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director of Partnership Carson City. “The OD2A grant, which comprises their focus, is designed to help us increase the community’s ability to respond to opioid crisis issues as well as helps identify where there are gaps and barriers within these efforts.”

