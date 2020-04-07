Partnership Carson City hosting free virtual discussions to promote health and strength

Partnership Carson City is offering free educational webinars and discussions to anyone on Tuesdays at 3 p.m., providing assistance with COVID-19 tips, teen support, addiction and more. Learn how to join the webinars at pcccarson.org.

PCC Virtual Chats 0406

Partnership Carson City is hosting a free informative webinar series every Tuesday at 3 p.m., each week covering a different topic that focuses on continuing to build a healthy, strong community — no matter where you are.

“As a coalition, the way we’re set up, we can easily adapt to community needs,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director of PCC. “And in a time like this we want to continue to educate our community members or anyone else, and show we’re still there for them even if that means through remote education and prevention.”

Samantha Szoyka, youth program coordinator for PCC, is presenting tomorrow, covering youth drug trends as well as what parents and youth need to be aware of — especially while staying at home more — she said. Szoyka explained how she’ll discuss over-the-counter drugs and household appliances that can be used to abuse drugs.

“Other staff members will be creating the weekly webinars as well,” Szoyka said. “Topics will include how to keep your youth from abusing substances and how to talk to them as well as healthy coping mechanisms when staying in due to COVID-19. Questions and discussion are encouraged.”

Instructions for joining the Zoom sessions are available at pcccarson.org. The presentations will also be recorded and available online afterward.

Be sure to connect with Partnership Carson City on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as on YouTube for virtual yoga sessions as well as the informative chats.