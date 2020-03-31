Partnership Carson City hosting webinars on Tuesdays

Partnership Carson City is hosting a free informative webinar series every Tuesday at 3 p.m., each week covering a different topic that focuses on continuing to build a healthy, strong community.

“As a coalition, the way we’re set up, we can easily adapt to our community needs,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director of PCC. “And in a time like this we want to continue to educate our community members and show we’re still there for them even if that means through remote education and prevention.”

Samantha Szoyka, youth program coordinator for PCC, presented the first installment, covering youth drug trends and what parents and youth need to be aware of.

“Other staff members will be creating the weekly webinars as well,” Szoyka said. “Topics will include how to keep your youth from abusing substances and how to talk to them as well as healthy coping mechanisms when staying in due to COVID-19. Questions and discussion are encouraged.”

Instructions for joining the Zoom sessions are available at pcccarson.org. The presentations will also be recorded and available online afterward.

Be sure to connect with Partnership Carson City on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as on YouTube for virtual yoga sessions and more educational webinars.