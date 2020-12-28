Partnership Carson City offers gift cards to students for sober New Year’s celebration

While this year’s safe and sober celebrations may look different, Partnership Carson City, in collaboration with Carson City Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers, is encouraging students to celebrate safety and responsibly this New Year’s Eve by offering gift cards as a token of appreciation.

Established as an effort to fight the spread of methamphetamine in the community over a decade ago, Partnership Carson City now focuses on educating the community about drug and substance abuse and connecting people to helpful and necessary resources.

“We know during this time of year, young adults want nothing more than to be with their friends,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director of PCC. “That’s why we teamed up with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers to offer them a way to have fun with their friends while also practicing social distancing and avoiding drugs and harmful substances.”

All Carson City middle schoolers, high schoolers, including Pioneer High school and Western Nevada College students, can participate in the 2020 Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve Party by sending in photos of themselves and friends partaking in virtual and sober activities. Ideas for activities include downloading the House Party or Among Us apps on their smartphones, binge-watching a TV show or movies together with Netflix Party or Hulu Party or screen-sharing on Zoom or Skype while playing online games or board games like Pictionary and charades.

After emailing photos and providing a delivery addresses directly to PCC’s Youth Program Director Samantha Szoyka at samantha@pcccarson.org, students will receive a $5 gift card good for food and goodies at many local establishments. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers will hand-deliver the gift cards during winter break from Jan. 4-9.

For information, visit Partnership Carson City online or call 775-841-4730.