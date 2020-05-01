Partnership Carson City sets times for health, wellness series

A free Partnership Carson City and Carson High School family engagement webinar series is offering expert guest speakers and topics ranging from handling stressors and healthy relationships during this time to summertime resources for families.

Courtesy

Partnership Carson City, in collaboration with Carson High School, will run the Family Engagement Series from May 7 through June 2 with all programs held at 6 p.m. via Zoom conference call.

The topics are designed to help promote health and wellness for youth and adults alike focusing on coping skills, empowering families, relationships and the tools that Partnership Carson City offers moving into summer.

“It is so exciting to gather different speakers with an array of backgrounds,” said Samantha Szoyka, youth program coordinator for PCC. “Having this many topics and being able to provide our community with the tools and resources they need to get them through this time has been the most rewarding feeling in putting the program together.”

Szoyka and Erin Been, a freshman health teacher for CHS, are hosting alongside the individual presenters.

• May 7, Bridget Gordon, CHS counselor, discusses how to take care of yourself during isolation. She will provide tips and ideas of how to stay healthy.

• May 14, CHS school social workers and school mental health workers will share strength-based coping strategies to help manage thoughts, emotions, sensations and behaviors surfacing in response to stressors.

• May 21, Lupe Ramirez, Carson City School Board member and WNC coordinator of Latino outreach, will speak on how to empower families while social distancing.

• May 28, advocates from End Domestic Violence, will provide tools on maintaining a healthy relationship with friends and family even through distance.

• June 2, PCC covers resources offered moving away from the school year and into the summer months.

Instructions for joining the Zoom sessions are available at pcccarson.org. The presentations will also be recorded and available online afterward.