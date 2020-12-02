Partnership Carson City to donate school supplies, decorations to teachers and senior citizens

Partnership Carson City has scheduled a school supply and decorations giveaway Saturday, Dec. 5.

JOANN Fabrics and Crafts donated several boxes of seasonal holiday decorations and PCC is including an assortment of school supplies available for use.

“We are in the fortunate position to play Santa this season to our unsung community heroes – our teachers and senior citizens,” Hannah McDonald, executive director of Partnership Carson City, said in a press release. “We have an abundance of holiday decorations, fabrics, spring decorations, scrapbooking materials, classroom supplies and much more. We’re excited to see these items be put to good use for our families and youth in the community.”

To ensure health and safety guidelines and social distancing protocols are followed, PCC is holding two pick-up times: 10 a.m. to noon for teachers and noon to 2 p.m. for senior citizens.

Teacher and Senior Citizen Shop Day is open to all educational staff including counselors, preschools and daycare workers. Face coverings and a bag or basket to hold items are required.

Donations are available for in-person pick up at the PCC offices located at 1925 N Carson St. Small donations of $10 of $20 are welcome.

For information on Partnership Carson City, visit online at PCCCarson.org.