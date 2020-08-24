Partnership Carson City to mark Overdose Awareness Day on Thursday

Partnership Carson City, a local organization that inspires a healthy community by building strong families and successful youth, is honoring those who have lost their life to an overdose with a Facebook live event Thursday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The event coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day.

“This is a very real problem for many and especially difficult for those that have lost a loved one,” said Hannah McDonald, executive director for Partnership Carson City. “Many are not equipped to notice the signs or where to go for help. At Partnership Carson City, we serve as a connector to help those struggling. This event is important because we also need to honor those that we’ve lost.”

The Facebook Live memorial event takes place on Partnership Carson City’s page found at Facebook.com/partnershipcarsoncity. To participate, email photos of your lost loved one or of you lighting a candle to samantha@pcccarson.org by Aug. 26.

Carson City’s memorial wall will be located at the corner of Musser and Carson streets on the lawn of the Nevada Capitol. The display of bottles represents one Nevadan who has lost their life to an overdose and integrates educational statistics.

For information, contact Partnership Carson City at 775-841-4730.

Connect with Partnership Carson City on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as on YouTube for education, prevention and results.