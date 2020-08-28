Passed out in the men’s room, then the day got worse, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

• At 5:05 a.m., Tyler Freeman, 20, was arrested after deputies responded to an apartment on College Parkway for a possible domestic dispute. All those involved denied there was a physical dispute. Freeman was arrested for possession of Xanax and a straw with cocaine and meth residue in it as well as an outstanding failure to appear traffic warrant. Bail was set at $4,018.

• At 11:16 a.m., a Gardnerville man was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued in Markleeville after a traffic stop at Highway 50 and Lompa. Bail was set at $5,000.

• At 12:37 p.m., a 21-year-old Tesla worker was arrested after a witness saw him “huffing” Dust Off. He was found passed out in the men’s room at Walmart and was charged with using a chemical solvent to induce hallucinations. Bail was set at $1,000.

• At 8:25 p.m., a 21-year-old was arrested on a failure to appear warrant after being stopped at William and Rand for no headlights. Bail was set at $415.

• At 9:57 p.m., a 38-year-old was arrested on outstanding warrants charging domestic battery and violation of suspended sentence conditions after a deputy spotted him outside of JM Furniture on Carson Street. He was also charged with obstructing and resisting. Bail was set at $2,800.

• At 11:34 p.m., Jaralyn Plympton, 18, was arrested after deputies responded to the Carson Nugget for a report of an underage woman drinking at the bar. She was arrested on a charge of initially giving deputies a false name to avoid prosecution and an outstanding probation violation warrant, both listed on the arrest report as felonies. She was also charged as a minor consuming alcohol. She was held without bail on the warrant.

FRIDAY

• At 12:12 a.m., a 48-year-old Reno man was charged with trespassing after refusing to leave the Casino Fandango when ordered to by casino managers. Bail was set at $150.