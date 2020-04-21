Past Pages for April 22-24, 2020

Wednesday

150 years ago

Chunks of Rock in great loads are constantly arriving from the Prison quarry and being deposited upon the Plaza. We believe that Architect Gosling is expected here today to mark the lines for the foundation.

140 years ago

A Bad Practice. There is a considerable sickness now prevailing the city. It probably arises form the fact that the demand for the Appeal is so great that people rush out on the front door stoops in their night clothes to get it. Physicians speak of this as a very reprehensible practice, and is sure to bring on pneumonia and sore throat. Either dress before getting the paper or send someone to get it.

130 years ago

E.P. Lovejoy, foreman of the Wabuska Mangler, was in this city yesterday.

120 years ago

Miss Julia Schulz has started a kindergarten class. Those desiring to send their children should call on Miss Schulz.

100 years ago

The Indian women of Elko have formed a labor union and have drawn up by-laws and regulations binding the members to insist on the scale of $4 per day and two meals, or $5 and no meals.

Thursday

150 years ago

The State Prison Library. — A day or two ago we boxed up a lot of old novels, periodicals, the accumulation of some years, and sent them to Governor Slingerland. When he received them he gave us to understand he would not accept them unless we would agree to publish a letter from him acknowledging the same (the letter was printed in full.).

140 years ago

The Storm. — The storm of yesterday was by far the worst of the season. By means of it all communication with the outside world is cut off. There were no trains from Virginia City or San Francisco, and the wires being all down, there were no dispatches and not stocks. At the present writing the sky is clear and there is every prospect of good weather.

130 years ago

The Carson Gun Club was temporarily organized this past Saturday. Another meeting will be held this coming Saturday.

120 years ago

Dance Postponed. Yesterday the weather man failed to keep his promise and bring off respectable weather, and the band boys in consideration of the many people that made paper masquerade outfits have moved the dance to two weeks from last night.

100 years ago

The new picture house on South Carson street, which will be opened about the first of the month by F.W. Stogall, will be known as the Carson City theater and a big electric sign designating that fact will soon surmount its doors.

Friday

150 years ago

Breaking Ground for the Capitol. — Mr. Gosling, architect of the State House, arrived here yesterday and early in the forenoon began laying the foundation lines. These contemplate a sub-structure of seven feet in width. The Plaza presents a very busy appearance; and the work on the Capitol may be said to have bene commenced in earnest.

140 years ago

Frightful Accident. A Freight Train on the V.&T. plunges into the River. An Engine and Nineteen Dump Cars Wrecked. Road Master George F. Hayward Killed and Five Persons Injured. A Stone falling on the Track is the Cause.

130 years ago

The Coming Fight — Carson sports are taking no stock in the coming fight between Fell and Kehoe in Virginia City. They are tired of going to the Comstock and paying railroad fares and buggy hire to witness the rankest sort of fakes.

120 years ago

The Indian School band will play in Genoa today. There will also be horse and foot racing.

100 years ago

Acting on charges made by the former head of the state vocational training department, in which allegations of mismanagement and ill treatment of the children have been made, the directors of the State Orphan’s Home have ordered an investigation of the affairs at the institution.

Saturday

150 years ago

Cavanaugh’s Excavations for the Capitol foundations look like young earthworks, dirt forts such as Uncle Sam’s boys and the Johnny Rebs used to build during the late controversy. The digging goes bravely on; and at a depth of about three feet and a half an excellent foundation is found.

140 years ago

Yesterday morning another fatal accident occurred not the V. & T. R.R. at a crossing Carson and Empire. The regular 11 o’clock freight train drawn by engine no 18 was doing up the track with a number of people of who wished to visit the scene of Wednesday’s disaster aboard, when it ran into a four horse team, attempting to cross the track, killing the driver and two horses instantly.

130 years ago

Indian War Claims — The Board of Examiners were in session yesterday acing upon Piute Indian war and Indian depredation claims. Thirty-seven claimants have presented their documents, the amounts from $353 to $57,000.

120 years ago

About noon yesterday Norris Bros. animal show made its street parade. It was about the most interesting affair that Carson witnessed for some time.

100 years ago

The roundup of wobblies in Tonopah was started yesterday morning with the rearrest of Mike Moriarty, who had been at liberty on $2,500 bonds, but which was set back to $5,000 following a complaint by District Attorney H.H. Atkinson.

