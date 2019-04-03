Past Pages for April 3-5, 2019

Carson City looking north from the top of the Capitol building in 1871.

Wednesday

150 years ago

The Overland Mails. We are informed by Mr. D.L. Bliss, who arrived in Gold Hill this morning, overland, that on last Monday there were about four hundred locked mail bags at Shell Creek Station, on the east side of Steptoe Slough, two hundred and thirty miles west of Salt Lake. The weight of this mail matter was estimated at twenty tons, and there is little hope of it getting moved in the next three months as it is in a deep bog of soft, tough clay, and covered by six inches of water. The mails will remain there a long while, unless the Indians are paid to transport it across the slough. — G.H. News

130 years ago

The Pine Nut Murders. John Elks, the Indian who was killed last summer by Mudge, had a long conversation with Oliver Roberts about a month before his death, which will possibly throw some light on the frequent murders in the Pine Nut country, which is about twenty-five miles from this city. The murdered men have all been wood cutters, or engaged in hauling away timber. Gain does not seem to have been the object of the murders. Under such circumstances it is more than probable that the killing of the Canadian teamster there last week was the handiwork of Indians.

100 years ago

Lincoln Highway may be first project to be taken over by the Federal government.

80 years ago

The first chapter in the history of Nevada newspapers was commemorated here Sunday by the university of Nevada Press Club when its members dedicated a plaque to mark the birthplace of Nevada’s first newspaper, the Territorial Enterprise.

50 years ago

A little “flower power” and a lot of cooperation could transform Gardnerville into a better place to live and conduct business, four Carson Valley artists told the valley Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.

30 years ago

The NBC television show “Unsolved Mysteries” on Wednesday night will air a re-creation of the 1982 murder of Terri McClure and the subsequent investigation into her death by the Carson City Sheriff’s Department.

Thursday

150 years ago

The Easter Festive was celebrated in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Sunday last. The chancel presented a beautiful appearance. On the communion table was a vase filled with choice flowers.

130 years ago

Yesterday a horse connected with Correcco’s milk wagon, kicked the dashboard off and threw the driver out against a telegraph pole. The day before, a number of men from China went out to the grave yard to hold the usual feast of funeral baked beans over the remains of a departed brother, when the horse pulling the provender wagon ran away, and beside tearing the fence down, filled the air with baked pig, roast duck, and other funeral condiments. The corpse was under ground in time to escape personal injury.

100 years ago

Divide City is in the making and the building of a thriving community will be extremely rapid.

80 years ago

The old pest house that stood near Lone Mountain, beyond the cemetery a great many years, was practically destroyed by fire Saturday evening. The flames, of undetermined cause, enveloped all parts of the old building by the time the Warrens reached the scene.

50 years ago

(Photo Caption) Easter Services at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, which held its first service March 30, will be the site of two Easter Sunday services. The church, which is located just east of the golf course, on Highway 50, contains a sanctuary which seats 150, a social hall a church school area, and two offices. Rev. Daniel Bloomquist is pastor.

30 years ago

In ceremonies last month honoring the late Sen. James Gibson, Senate Majority Leader William Raggio reminded his colleagues that Gibson was a statesman who abhorred sectionalism.

Friday

150 years ago

The Arrival of the First R.R. Train into Carson! — Our enterprising fellow citizens, Henry Mack, Esq., and Billy Clarke, Esq., ran the first train of cars yesterday that ever came into Carson. Mack with some engineers and brakemen and Clarke and some more roosters paid the Appeal office a visit. Mack said he wants his machine put in the paper.

130 years ago

The erection of the new observatory in this city with its big telescope is a source of serious apprehension among the Chinese. Some wag has filled them up with the idea that this machine is a new brand of gatling gun which is intended to bombard Chinatown in case of any trouble. They watch development with great interest.

100 years ago

Nevada gets $100,000 for Lincoln Highway.

80 years ago

The state park commission and state planning board have recommended that a study be made to determine if Virginia City should be made a state or national monument. The two boards inferred that historical landmarks of the Comstock lode should be protected before its too late.

50 years ago

Tuesday was a good night for banks and bachelors, but the Board of Adjustment decisively shot down a 65-foot radio antenna sought by Warren Barber, owner of the Ormsby-Carson Ambulance Service.

30 years ago

A plan to create a seven-member Carson City Airport Authority to provide better service at the airport began its taxi down the legislative runway Monday in the form of a Senate bill introduction.

