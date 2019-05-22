Past Pages for May 22-24, 2019

Wednesday

150 Years Ago

All sorts (Virginia City): More smallpox patients are reported. One man, a Savage miner, has seven children sick with that disease.

140 Years Ago

Bird man: The trained bird man gave the children of the Orphans’ Home a free exhibition – good man.

130 Years Ago

Dinner: Fish are biting at Lake Tahoe ravenously. Old fishers say they never saw the like before.

110 Years Ago

All sorts: Ross Meder has moved into the Sanger home where they will live in the future.

Washoe county court dismissed a third attempt of two Cassinelli sons to put their mother in an insane asylum. She inherited a small amount of money.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Academy award winner! Best actress! Barbra Streisand, Columbia pictures and Rastar productions present Barbra Streisand, Omar Sharif in the William Wyler-Ray Stark production of ‘Funny Girl’. Fox Cinema, Keystone at 4th. Admission $2.50-3.00.”

20 Years Ago

Ormsby House on auction block: The auction is set for the Ormsby House Hotel Casino in Carson City. It will be sold at public auction which is to be held in the Grand Ballroom. Bob Cashell, chief executive officer, said interest in the casino has been expressed by potential buyers.

THURSDAY

150 Years Ago

Personal: Mr. Alvah Mitchell, having accumulated a ton of bullion at White Pine, has come to Carson to help Colonel Curry get the Mint in order to coin the same.

140 Years Ago

God speed: Friends assembled at the depot to bid God speed to two of the most estimable ladies of this city, Mrs. Edward M. Hunt and Mrs. George R. Davis, who went East (Connecticut) to be gone an indefinite period.

130 Years Ago

Gates opened: The Truckee Lumber Company are driving their logs down the Truckee and have the gates at Lake Tahoe open. This accounts for the high water in the river. It is too bad that the water cannot remain stored in the lake until it is needed for irrigation later on. The Truckee Lumber Company controls the water in the lake. (Gazette)

120 Years Ago

Indian Hangs at prison: Charley Kaiser, Indian, was hanged at eleven o’clock for killing his Indian wife at Gardnerville. Kaiser was related to Dat-So-La-Lee, the famous Indian Basket Weaver, and Lottie, the woman he killed, was his second consort. The warden of the state’s prison invited a number of persons to witness the hanging, according to law, and the Indian was pronounced dead 14 minutes after the drop fell.

50 Years Ago

Classified ads: “Wagner Realty, broker. 2 bath, 2 car garages, $20,000 with $1500 down; 1 bath, 1 car garage, $21,400 with $1500 down; 2 bath, fireplace, 2 cars, $22,500 with $1500 down.

20 Years Ago

Growth limits: The city’s law regulating growth is not intended to regulate population, only the number of new homes that can be served by city services. City departments that responded to requests by the city’s community development department, on the effects of 3 percent growth, said they could handle the increase.

FRIDAY

150 Years Ago

The Crown Point mine in Gold Hill: The Crown Point is still permeated with poisonous gases in some of its levels, and the fire still exists. A miner by the name of Perry who was working a few floors above the 800-foot level found himself becoming asphyxiated with foul hot gas and fell a distance of one set of timbers. He was brought out and cared for by Dr. Zabriskie. He had a scalp wound about an inch long, and fortunately got off with a few other bruises.

140 Years Ago

Crickets: C. P. freight train No. 6 was derailed at Clark’s station for two hours by crickets. The track was covered with them for a distance of three miles, and the boys had to have the patience of Job while moving the train over a slippery mass. (Reno Journal)

130 Years Ago

Memorial Day program: The town of Carson City will participate in the Memorial Day Parade, including teachers and students, and the children of the Orphans’ Home, and a four-division parade. It will move through Carson street north to Custer Post G. A. R. where services will be held and the graves decorated.

110 Years Ago

Methodist Church dedication: Rev. Mr. Hornaday and his congregation have progressed so far in the completion of the rebuilt Methodist Church that they announce the dedication and a jubilee service to be given. The church has been remodeled inside and outside, and it is a distinct addition to the permanent architecture of the city. Rev. T. C. Iliff, D. D. of Philadelphia will pronounce the dedication and a jubilee service will be given.

50 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson City’s Tahoe-Carson Speedway, Auto racing Saturday night, Sierra Nevada Auto Racing Association, Modifies—E/L Stockers–$99 Limited, Admission: Adults $2.50, Jr. Adults $1.50, Kids (6-11) 75 cents. Acres of free parking,”

20 Years Ago

Ormsby House—no sale: The casino was auctioned to a lone bidder for $2 million. “A figure of $2 million is very low. I don’t think they’ll accept it,” said Bob Cashell, operator of the Ormsby House. The auction drew a crowd of about 100. There was one opening bid made by Tom Day of Riverside, California.