Past Pages for Saturday, April 25 through Tuesday, April 28

Saturday

150 years ago

Cavanaugh’s Excavations for the Capitol foundations look like young earthworks, dirt forts such as Uncle Sam’s boys and the Johnny Rebs used to build during the late controversy. The digging goes bravely on; and at a depth of about three feet and a half an excellent foundation is found.

140 years ago

Yesterday morning another fatal accident occurred not the V. & T. R.R. at a crossing Carson and Empire. The regular 11 o’clock freight train drawn by engine no 18 was doing up the track with a number of people of who wished to visit the scene of Wednesday’s disaster aboard, when it ran into a four horse team, attempting to cross the track, killing the driver and two horses instantly.

130 years ago

Indian War Claims — The Board of Examiners were in session yesterday acing upon Piute Indian war and Indian depredation claims. Thirty-seven claimants have presented their documents, the amounts from $353 to $57,000.

120 years ago

About noon yesterday Norris Bros. animal show made its street parade. It was about the most interesting affair that Carson witnessed for some time.

100 years ago

The roundup of wobblies in Tonopah was started yesterday morning with the rearrest of Mike Moriarty, who had been at liberty on $2,500 bonds, but which was set back to $5,000 following a complaint by District Attorney H.H. Atkinson.

Sunday

150 years ago

A movement which has our heartiest sympathy is contemplated by some of our more influential citizens toward the raising of the requisite funds, by subscription, for erecting upon the school lot a building large enough and so arranged inside and out as to the purpose of our District School.

140 years ago

Crittenden Thornton, the San Francisco Attorney and former resident of this city, was in Carson yesterday. He is an old subscriber of the Appeal and getting excited because the snow blockade stopped his paper came to this city in order to read it. He finally found the back numbers of last week in Buck Zabriskie’s scrap book, and after reading them, expressed himself as repaid for the trip. Mr. Thornton leaves for Tuscarora this evening.

130 years ago

Yesterday three young ladies called at the Appeal office to have their voices recorded on the phonograph, so that in after years, their descendants — in case there were any — could recall their language from the dim and moldy tomb.

120 years ago

As the band boys can no longer stand the pressure of an elephant on their hands, the big dance will be given Friday evening and the parade Friday afternoon. As there promises to be another storm on this day the boys have ordered a big umbrella to keep the moisture off the sacred beast.

100 years ago

It was reported in Minden and Gardnerville yesterday that the Kingsbury Grade would be open for travel to Lake Tahoe before the end of the week, with less than a mile left to clear the road of snow. The Kings Canyon road is open a distance of five miles from Carson with ten miles left to clear. Clearing the road can be done if the authorities get busy and order the work done.

Tuesday

150 years ago

The corner stone of the Capitol will be laid, probably, within the next three weeks, more or less. We hope to see that event celebrated with fitting ceremonies; and we trust the Masonic Order of the State will be invited to take a leading part.

140 years ago

What newspaper does not know of the the advertising agent? Each large city of the Union has a firm whose business it is to gather up advertisements from men who are extensive patrons of the press and dole them out peicemeal to the small country papers. Once in the clutches of an advertising agent and a publisher’s peace of mind is not longer at his immediate disposal.

130 years ago

A Fine Lake Season. — Although the Lake season this year will be short, those who visit it will see the beauties of that locality at their best. The masses of snow will not leave the upper mountains until late in the Fall and some ravines will carry snow into the next season.

120 years ago

Last evening about a quarter past eight o’clock Chas. Zichfield, the King street baker, fired a 41 caliber bullet into his brain which resulted in his death.

100 years ago

Yesterday afternoon the Fallon Oil and Gas Company drillers encounters oil at a depth of 660 feet with production at from ten to twenty barrels per day.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.