Past Pages for Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

Saturday

155 Years Ago

Dead Beats: Swarms of what the railroad boys call “dead beats” are on the line of the Central Pacific. Five of them were found in a box car at the depot and eight in another car. One was found in a car with two jacks. The miserable fellow was almost starved without anything to eat for three days.

140 Years Ago

Oh deer: A California farmer got considerable fun by placing a stuffed deer in his grain field. The hunters, after emptying a large amount of ammunition into the stuffed animal, discovered the fraud and ceased trespassing.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: There are men at work putting up a large wind mill at the Indian School.

Born: In Glenbrook, Nevada, to the wife of Peter Hawkins, a girl. In Carson, Nevada, to the wife of Richard Foley, a boy, weight twelve pounds.

100 Years Ago

Death ends suffering: Caretha, the 8 year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. T. F. Minor passed away at home in Platora. The young girl was kicked by her pony which resulted in a large gash over her right eye. The accident proved fatal when infection set in, followed by lockjaw. (Humboldt Star)

70 Years Ago

Photo caption: Howard Hughes latest—Faith Doumergue Hollywood’s newest film personality, will make her debut as a star in a nationwide personal appearance tour. Miss Doumergue is Howard Hughes latest discovery.

20 Years Ago

First-class mail: The cost of mailing a letter will go up a penny in January. The price of a first class stamp will rise to 34 cents–bring in $1 billion a year.

Sunday

145 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Frisbie’s Old Restaurant and Oyster Saloon, King Street, Carson City, Nevada. Henry L. Lawrence, Proprietor. The public will be served to order with Chicken, Turkey, Duck, Geese, Game, Steaks, Cutlets, Pastry, Quail, Venison, Trout, Salmon, Oysters on the half-shell. Henry L. Lawrence, Proprietor.”

140 Years Ago

Jottings: Sagebrush hens have made their appearance in the market.

The little twelve-year old girl who had her eye put out in Virginia City by a stone thrown by a boy, is the daughter of Mrs. Anderson who once gave painting lessons in Carson City.

130 Years Ago

All sorts: Austin patronizes outside breweries so much that its local beer factory is compelled to suspend operations. Carsonites stick by Klein’s Brewery. and it prospers.

Paupers can now be buried for 85 cents back east. This ought to satisfy the most exacting pauper.

100 Years Ago

At the Grand: One of the most perfect pictures filmed will be shown when “Temptation” is presented at the Grand. Miss Violet Stanton, the celebrated screen beauty, makes her appearance before the patrons in the “Dance of the Temptress.” Miss Stanton is a dancer of the Denishawn school and has won a leading position in motion pictures. Prices for this super-production, 25 and 50 cents.

70 Years Ago

Daughters of the American Revolution: Members of the John C. Fremont Chapter visited Genoa. A delicious trout luncheon was served at the Genoa Trout Bar and antique shop where a hand painted desert scene by Hans Meyer-Kassel were gifts of the Genoa hostesses. The tour group when on to tour the Genoa schoolhouse built in 1864, the courthouse and the old Judge Virgin home, now known as the pink house.

20 Years Ago

Fight for White House: One week into America’s election the secretary of state of Florida certified George W. Bush’s fragile lead against Al Gore. Bush aide James A. Baker III, said there was no answer in sight and floated a proposal to cease the ballot-by-ballot fight for Florida’s 25 electoral vote. “It’s like the seventh day of being held hostage,” stammered Jeb Bush, governor of Florida and George Bush’s brother.

Tuesday

145 Years Ago

Virginia City fire: We give a hearty welcome to the restored Territorial Enterprise. Even the new type make no features suggestive of a lapse or a change. The omen of the effort is full of cheer; the effort itself is earnest of a quenchless courage; the returning presence of this pride of Nevada journalism is the gladdest thing that has risen from the ashes of disaster.

140 Years Ago

The Asylum: There is talk of building a Lunatic Asylum for Nevada. The State needs one, but times like the present when taxes are high and money scarce is one the Legislature should carefully consider.

130 Years Ago

Allen Thurman, the owl: An immense owl has taken possession of in the back yard of Jack Furlong’s saloon and kept an unmerciful hooting until day break. Jack spotted him and put one shot into his wing. The bird is now on exhibition at the Central Bar and has reached a civilized state, allowing himself to be petted, rolled over and handled. Furlong is proud of Allen Thurman, the owl.

100 Years Ago

Gold Canyon: The big gold dredger in Gold Canyon was started up and has wormed its way several hundred yards up the canyon, leaving a pile of boulders nearly the size of Lone Mountain. The boat is now one mass of mud and slush, and the decks are awash with the yellow waters in the turbulent pond.

Within a few months one will have to have a map to distinguish the old landmarks in Gold Canyon.

70 Years Ago

Advertisement: “Carson Theater, ‘The Cariboo Trail,’ in beautiful color with Randolph Scott and ‘Gabby’ Hayes. Also showing ‘The Flattop Midway’ and News.”

20 Years Ago

New post office: The new main post office on the corner of Roop and Little Lane will be open for business. It is the last day the post office at Washington Street will be open. The old post office was built 30 years ago when there were 14 city routes. Now there are 52 routes.

Sue Ballew is the daughter of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.