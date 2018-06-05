Past Pages for Wednesday, June 6, 2018

150 Years Ago

Sentenced to be Hanged. Judge Hayden of Lyon County sentenced to death on Saturday last George Newton, the murderer of Charles Watson at Silver City. The doomed man is to be hanged on Friday, the 24th of July next.

130 Years Ago

On Friday morning, Mr. George Keith, who has been for seven years the manager for Mrs. Langtry, arrived in this city to make an investigation of her mining property near North Carson.

100 Years Ago

A trapper working in Humboldt County made $4,330 in furs in three months this spring. He reported having caught 521 coyotes, 127 badgers and 87 wildcats.

Recommended Stories For You

70 Years Ago

Art Suverkrup, owner of and publisher of the Nevada Appeal, was the featured speaker at last night's meeting of the Carson Exchange Club. He advanced his ideas concerning youth recreation facilities in this community and spoke of the need for a park in the state's capital city.

50 Years Ago

Helen Keller, who triumphed over blindness and deafness to devote her life to helping those "less fortunate than myself," died Saturday in Easton, Conn. She would have been 88 June 27.

30 Years Ago

Four local churches are leading a crusade to add moral statements to the Carson City School District's proposed new Aids/Sex Education Course. About 198 parishioners from the Carson City Foursquare Church, Liberty Baptist Church, The Vineyard Christian Fellowship and Capital Assembly of God Church signed a petition that was presented to the school board on May 24.

Trent Dolan is the son of Bill Dolan, who wrote this column for the Nevada Appeal from 1947 until his death in 2006.