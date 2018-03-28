Patrick Anthony “Pat” Conroy

Jan 16, 1951 – March 28, 2018

Pat was born January 6, 1951 in Aurora, Colorado to James and Lorraine Conroy. The youngest of five boys he and his brothers, Michael, Stephen, Ronald and Dennis. The boys were raised in a military family and moved frequently around the United States to England settling in Southern California after their father's retirement.

Pat grew up enjoying all sports. His family involvement in scouting helped Pat to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout in 1964.

Pat graduated from Warren High in Downey, CA in 1969. He attended Cerritos Jr College and received his AA degree in 1972, and was President of his fraternity, Upsilon Omicron. He finished off his college education at San Diego State earning a BA in 1975.

A lasting legacy for Pat was his involvement in the formation in 1974 of the Downey Destroyers. Simply put, a fabulous group of lifetime friends and their families who committed to sharing their lives together and making this world a better place.

Pat moved to Carson City in 1988 and opened JJ's Ear Candy. He loved meeting new people and easily formed lasting relationships that he cherished through the years.

Pat became a realtor in 2006 and enjoyed working with a lot of people, especially with Sharon and Evelyn at the Pioneer Real Estate Center. He was a natural because of his easy going friendly nature.

Pat's life was made complete with the love and happiness he shared with his wife Shirley and son's Michael (Rachel) and Aaron (Brandy) and his five adorable grandchildren, Whittaker, Airalyn, Sierra, Emberlyn and Camryn. The family is grateful to A Plus Hospice for their loving care, especially Wanda.

A celebration of life is planned for the 14th of April, 2018 at 3:00PM, at the Redemption Church located at 1600 Snyder Ave, Carson City, NV 89701

Arrangements are in the care of Autumn Funerals & Cremations.