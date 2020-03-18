People with symptoms urged to stay away from medical facilities

The Nevada State Medical Association is urging people with virus symptoms to stay away from medical facilities to avoid spreading the virus.

The association issued a statement saying going unannounced to a hospital, emergency room or doctor’s office is the wrong thing to do. Instead, the association advised people to call their primary care physician or access their health plan’s telemedicine options online.

“Do not enter any hospital, doctor’s office or medical facility without talking to a physician or their staff beforehand,” the statement advises.

Those without a primary care physician should contact their health district and be prepared to answer questions about their travel history, contact with other patients and symptoms.