Pets are perfect for pandemic relief

Staying home is great for a while but if you live alone it can get very lonely as the weeks wear on. Interestingly, the COVID-19 virus and all its restrictions have sparked an uptick in pet fostering and adoptions across America. According to PetPoint, the fostering rate is up 87 percent over last year.

Emotional support is what pets provide; we talk to them, walk with them, and share our homes with them. Animals have been prescribed to help people deal with depression, stress, and anxiety.

Your furry friend is actually a healthcare practitioner capable of giving you a rush of anxiety-busting oxytocin.

Yes, there is a connection you make with you buddy, and it benefits both of you. People are now experiencing separation anxiety, because they can’t see family, friends, go to work, or keep their normal routine. Dogs experience it when they are left alone for hours.

It’s important to keep that in mind as our world opens up and we get back to our normal activities. Pets that we have been with all day may feel like they have been abandoned. To help with separation anxiety, it’s important to stick to a schedule, give them plenty of attention, and overlook lapses in dog’s judgment.

Another thing to consider is how much your pet has helped you through a difficult time so honor your commitment to them. If you adopted a pet to keep you company through these times please keep that pet. If you are fostering a pet, adopt him, after all, he has been your emotional support during the pandemic. Please do not return him to the shelter.

If you have concerns about the virus and your pet, I just received a new guideline from Leo Wilson at Cyber Pet. This informative chart titled, COVID-19 and Pets What You Need to know can be found at: https://www.cyberpet.com/covid-19-and-pets/. Please check it out.

The question I am asked most often is: Can my pet give me the COVID-19 virus? At this time there is no evidence that a pet has transmitted the virus to a human. There is evidence that they transmit love, so give your pooch a big smooch.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

Shelly is a gorgeous four-year-old Border collie. She is very shy and really sweet. Shelly loves to walk and is learning to walk well on a leash. Her two favorite things in the world are being petted and getting treats. If you are looking for a gentle soul to be your housemate, Shelly is your girl. Come out for a walk.

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 to have us pick up items.

Bleach, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, and disinfectant.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks to sign up for Chewy food delivery. During the pandemic, why not have your dog’s food delivered and help CAPS at the same time? Details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

Folks who have fostered animals and kept them. You deserve Paws Applause!

All the generous people at Gemini who have given donations. You helped pup grade our shelter!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

DON’T FORGET

July Pet Holiday: International Kissing Day is on July 7.

You can open an account with Chewy and reference CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for more details.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, Nevada 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.