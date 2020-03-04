Petty, Stewart tributes to headline Fuji fundraiser

The Michael Furlong Band will rock the night away at “A Face in the Crowd,” a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute show in the Fuji Park Exhibition Hall at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Also taking the stage will be Rob Hanna, whose “Salute to Rod Stewart” also has been a fan favorite since the 1980’s. This event is a fundraiser for the Do Drop In, Carson City’s day center for the homeless and mentally ill. Admission is $50, which covers the cost of the show and a Carson City BBQ buffet dinner. Tickets can be reserved by calling Jackie at 775-301-6929 or purchased at A to Zen in Carson, JT Basque in Gardnerville or Vino 100 in Reno.