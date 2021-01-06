 PHOTOS: Churchill County New Year’s Day 5K fun run | NevadaAppeal.com
YOUR AD HERE »

PHOTOS: Churchill County New Year’s Day 5K fun run

News |

LVN Staff

Show CaptionsHide Captions

The annual New Year’s Day 5K fun run and walk attracted about 100 participants. Churchill County Parks and Recreation Department conducted the race, which began at the Fallon City Hall.

Activities
See more