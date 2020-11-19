PHOTOS: Help sought for residents displaced by Walker fire

As the impact of the 29,000-acre wildfire that raged through Walker on Tuesday is being assessed, friends and relatives of residents who lost their homes went online with fundraisers.

One person is reported dead in the wildfire driven by howling winds through Walker south of Gardnerville.

The California Department of Transportation reported 80 structures and 21,000 acres burned as a result of the fire.

Rain and snow fell in Antelope Valley and the Wellington Hills overnight on Tuesday, with Nevada fire cameras showing the Mountain View fire starting to lay down around 2 a.m.

Residents of Coleville, Walker and Topaz were ordered from their homes on the California side. Douglas deputies and members of the Search and Rescue Team went door-to-door in the remote eastern reaches of the county advising residents the blaze was headed their way.

An Antelope Valley volunteer was fighting the Mountain View Fire as his family watched his own home burn on Tuesday.

According to a Gofundme page established for Michael McCurry, his wife Tessa and children Trinity, Michael Jr., Alec and Mason witnessed the destruction of the home of 10 years.

Mountain Warfare Training Center Fire Department firefighter and medic Ben Paladino and his family also lost their home.

Don and Debbie Rupp lost everything they owned in the fire, according to their daughter.

“They lost everything,” daughter Britney Rupp wrote. “My grandparents’ ashes, priceless photos, clothing, everything. All the while my parents had to watch their neighbors lose everything as well, praying that they made it out in time.”

Rupp said her parents are staying with her sister until they can figure out another place to live.

The Simpson family wasn’t home when the fire broke out, but they also didn’t have an opportunity to save any of their property, either.

