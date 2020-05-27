Pioneer, Carson High name valedictorians and salutatorians

The Carson City School District recently announced this year’s valedictorian and salutatorian honors for Carson High School and Pioneer High School.

Carson High School Valedictorian: Kai Chen will be attending Duke University with a full four-year scholarship worth over $320,000 from the national Questbridge program, starting in August. With a GPA of 5.65, he has taken 16 AP classes and 2 college level math classes at WNC. As an English Language Learner student, Kai has quickly managed his transition to Carson High School, currently taking both of the AP English Classes that CHS offers. Throughout his high school career, he has taken numerous leadership roles, which includes Founder of Math Club, Vice President of National Honors Society and Key Club Secretary. His commitment to community service is also laudable; since his sophomore year of high school, he has dedicated roughly 750 hours in assisting students who struggle academically through volunteer tutoring in the CHSolutions program.

Carson High School Salutatorian: Ava Covington fell in love with learning at an early age and has been fortunate to have had gifted and caring instructors who helped cultivate that love throughout her education in Carson City Schools. She is an artist, musician and writer, and in high school she explored her broad interests in many activities, including Cross Country, Philosophy Club and Mock Trial. Ava views knowledge as an instrument to effect positive change upon people and the environment, and she is attending a university to study geophysics and astronomy. She plans to teach someday with hopes to carry on the tremendous influence her education has had on her, both as a female and as an inquiring mind.

Carson High School JumpStart Valedictorian: Maryn Myler has completed an Associates degree through the Carson High School Jumpstart program through Western Nevada College. She will be attending Brigham Young University in Idaho in the fall, where she will be pursuing a Bachelor of Music Education. In 2021, after she turns 19, she plans on serving an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. After that, her dreams are to have a family of her own, teach music and become a published author.

Carson High School JumpStart Salutatorian: Sailor Mueller said “JumpStart has given me a great opportunity to advance my education.” In the future, she plans to continue with Western Nevada College and earn a degree in Network Administration. After that, she would like to work for a volunteer organization called the LDC, which assists with disaster relief and worldwide construction projects.

Pioneer High School Valedictorian: Sydney Miller earned the status of Valedictorian at Pioneer High School for the class of 2020. Sydney earned a 3.9 GPA at PHS, is graduating early as a junior and already earned her Associate of Arts degree from Western Nevada College. She earned her honors high school diploma and a college degree in three short years! She plans to continue at WNC for her Bachelor’s Degree in social work in hopes to eventually work in crisis intervention.

Pioneer High School Salutatorian: Lucia Shindell earned the status of Salutatorian at Pioneer High School for the class of 2020. Lucia has acquired a 3.86 GPA at PHS and will also be graduating early as a junior. Lucia is currently very close to earning an Associate of Arts degree and will continue her studies at University of Nevada Reno, in the fall of 2020. After UNR, she plans on transferring to a different school to finish her Bachelor’s degree. She is not sure where she is headed after UNR, but she would like to go to UC Berkeley, UCSC or Stanford. Lucia hopes to study psychology, criminal science and international studies and in the future, she would like to become a diplomat or a FBI criminal psychologist.