Pioneer High class of 2020 honored

Members of the community and alumni PHS staff donated a special gift for students at Pioneer High School.

Conny and her son Jason Hernandez delivered a Red Bud tree and granite rock with a plaque dedication to the Pioneer High School class of 2020. The donated items were the official kick off to the landscaping that the school has planned to finish from the new building completed last year in March.

The school plans to finish the courtyard with more trees, benches, pathways, peace pole, and bridge over a dry creek bed.

Students in the PHS Project Lead the Way engineering classes will design and build aspects of the courtyard to help improve their school in the upcoming school year.

When completed, this internal courtyard environment will be an outside area for students to eat lunch and enjoy the outdoors when they return to school. The Hernandez family initiated the school project for graduating seniors. An invitation to PHS students and families will be sent in the fall for the dedication ceremony when the courtyard is completed.