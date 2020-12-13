Pioneer High provides 31 meal baskets for Thanksgiving

Pioneer High leadership students, Ocean and Kyra.

Courtesy

Mahatma Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

Putting gratitude into action by helping others is an authentic way to express an attitude of thanksgiving. Students at Pioneer High School “lost themselves” in service by assembling Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need.

This tradition, started by the Hernandez family, is now in its 17th year. Mrs. Hernandez, a former Pioneer High School employee, wanted to make sure that no student went without during this special holiday.

When the program first started, the food baskets went to families of students at Pioneer. However, due to a great response from the staff at PHS, the program has quickly grown.

Pioneer students prepared boxes for several other schools in CCSD. Carson and Eagle Valley Middle Schools, Bordewich Bray, Empire, Fremont, Fritsch, Mark Twain and Seeliger Elementary Schools and Carson Montessori School were part of the rotation.

Though she is now retired, Mrs. Hernandez still volunteers her time and resources to provide for and organize the baskets. With the generosity of the Hernandez family and donations from PHS staff members, leadership students were able to assemble 31 Thanksgiving meal baskets for families in need.

Staff and students at PHS would like to also like express sincere thanks to Food Maxx, CCSD Classified Union (CESA), Keri Finn, and Galfer USA for their generous donations as well. The baskets included all the items needed for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner: stuffing, rolls, yams, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, sparkling cider, pie, and either a turkey or ham.

PHS staff assisted in the endeavor with extra support from Cary Jordan, counselor, and Danielle Langum, social worker. Under the direction of their leadership adviser, Jillian Shufelt, PHS leadership students stayed after school and donated their own time to assemble the meal kits while maintaining a six-foot social distance.

These baskets were then delivered to schools across Carson City School District for distribution to families in need.

Pioneer High School has a spirit of service and wishes all in the community a happy and healthy holiday season!