Pioneer High pushes through pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic has put a strain on students’ academic routines and, in some cases, has put significant hardships on students and their families.

At Pioneer High School, a program called Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates, or J4NG, is combating these challenges head on. The program has placed a priority on staying in contact with each student to help the students manage their academics and personal needs and is dedicated to ensuring students have the resources that they need to succeed, especially during this challenging time.

Rachel Raat, Pioneer J4NG specialist, has kept in contact with all of her students in her program. Raat noticed that many of her students were struggling and with additional coaching and providing necessary resources she has been able to help students navigate the new educational platform. A few of her students work and some of those students have essential jobs and have worked tirelessly to support our community as well as succeed academically.

For some students, she was able to guide students through Google Classroom and emailing teachers. In other cases, she was able to help the student’s family with other resources like food, basic household necessities, financial support, social/emotional support and much more.

Raat collects data on the students’ progress, needs and attendance every week and reports back to the J4NG headquarters and to PHS to help evaluate the specific needs of her students. J4NG then provides academic, financial and other support that is specific to the students at Pioneer High School.

The recent change to online learning has been a challenge for the students and for Raat to monitor and continue to get accurate data.

“Online schooling has been a huge learning curve for the students as well as myself,” Raat said, “but the staff at Pioneer High School and Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates have helped tremendously with providing resources and support to the students and me to ensure an easier transition to online learning.”

She continues by saying, “This sudden lifestyle and routine change has not been easy to cope with; I strive to equip my students with the tools they need to be successful mentally and physically through this pandemic.”

Jazmin Estes, a PHS senior, is one of approximately 57 of her potential graduating class who has shown impressive maturity and concern to continue her education despite this global pandemic. We are proud of her communication, questions and willingness to adjust and adapt to the challenges at hand.

Raat says that her students have been optimistic during the COVID-19 pandemic and they are willing to continue working hard through distance learning. The students are keeping busy but she says she and the students are looking forward to going back to school.

“I’m proud of my students and the great work they are doing. Their enthusiasm through this life changing experience has continued to impress me. We are all excited to be back together again and resume school at Pioneer High School.”