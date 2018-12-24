Pioneer High student graduates early, will attend Western Nevada College

Pioneer High School's Senior in the Spotlight for December is Melody Stone.

Stone has worked very hard and will be graduating a semester early. She has earned a 3.159 grade point average while also working as a cashier at Kohl's department store.

She completed the lifeguard course at PHS and she is CPR certified. She also completed health science and health information management classes. She credits her former Career and Technical Education teacher with helping her to really understand and enjoy science.

Stone's health science class inspired her to consider a career in nursing. After graduation, she will attend Western Nevada College.

She always keeps up with her schoolwork and communicates with her teachers when she has questions. She also enjoys practicing her photography skills in her spare time. Melody is well respected at PHS by staff members and students alike. Her positive attitude, contagious smile, strong work ethic and kindness to others will continue help her in the future.