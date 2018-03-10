Pioneer High students attend career development conference

Pioneer High School students attended the Career Development Conference this past weekend in Las Vegas. The PHS student team consisted of Thaniqua Williard, Chase Cramer, Sierra Knigge, and Evan Jones.

Chase and Sierra competed in the Decision Making and Public Speaking competition. Ms. Chyanne Corley received compliments from the judges about how well they performed in both competitions. In addition to the competition, students were able to attend workshops where they learned employment and interview skills, networking, and financial tips. They were also able to visit a career fair and even had the opportunity to take home items from the "career boutique" at no cost to them.

"I can honestly say that each of them blew me away with how prepared and professional they were through the entire experience. I feel so lucky to have such an amazing JAG group for my first year in the program and my first year teaching. They represented Pioneer High School and Carson City wonderfully to other students, JAG specialists, and the Directors of the Jobs for America's Graduates program as well. We made a name for JAG program at the competition and I can't wait to see what we can do next year!" Corley said.