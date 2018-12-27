Pioneer High students serve Carson City community

Mother Theresa reminded the world "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving."

Pioneer High School's leadership students and JAG students have been putting a lot of effort into thinking of others this holiday season. Mrs. Allen's leadership class had an eagerness to do something kind for local senior citizens. Over the past few weeks, the leadership class has been making soft blankets to help keep the seniors cozy during the cold weather. They assembled small gift packages as well. The process of making the gifts was a rewarding one in itself. It offered students an opportunity to work as a team on a new skill as well as gave them time to visit with each other. Lots of laughter, love, and smiles went into these blankets. The gift packages and the blankets will be donated to the Carson City Senior Center.

Ms. Corley's JAG students worked hard on a food drive in an effort to help others in the community. They asked students to donate canned goods, and they wrote letters to local businesses asking for donations. There efforts resulted in a collection of 175 cans of food. Because of the JAG students desire to help others, our local food bank will have a little more on its shelves. Through generosity, time, and selflessness, PHS students helped build positivity in their school and in their community.