Plan outlines primary election voting

The Churchill County clerk has outlined the procedures for voting in this year’s primary election.

LVN file photo

Churchill County Clerk Treasurer Linda Rothery said sample ballots were sent April 16 and the actual ballots should be in the mail beginning Friday.

But since Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske has ruled ballots will only be mailed to active voters, county election officials are urging people to either go online at the state website or call their clerk and make sure they are among the active voters.

There are more than 250,000 inactive voters statewide according to the latest registration numbers issued by the Secretary of State. Democrats, who make up almost 100,000 of those inactive voters, have filed suit to, among other things, force clerks to mail ballots to all registered voters but no hearings have been held on that so far.

Rothery said Churchill County has identified inactive voters. She said residents can check a list of all active voters on the county website at http://www.churchillcounty.org/Archive.aspx?AMID=85 or contact the office by email at elections@churchillcounty.org or call 775- 423-6028.

State Elections Deputy Wayne Thorley said voters also become active by going through the Automatic Voter Registration system at DMV.

Thorley said people who haven’t registered or who have moved to a different county or district can fix their problem by presenting a valid driver’s license, ID card or Tribal ID. He said if the address on that ID doesn’t match the voter’s registration record, they will need to present proof of residency such as a bank statement or utility bill that has the correct address.

Rothery said Churchill County’s sample ballot also includes information about the entire process to help voters sort out all the changes.

Early voting opens May 23 and runs through June 5, the Friday before the June 9 primary. Rothery said Churchill County will be open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturdays and June 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting will be closed Memorial Day.

These are the usual early voting times. It will not take place in the Commission Chambers where early voting is normally held. Voters will come to the Clerk’s Office.

Thorley said absentee ballots will be accepted up to seven days after the primary or general election day as long as they were postmarked by election day.

One issue raised by the order to do mail-in voting is the cost.

“The cost to conduct the primary election by all mail will be significant,” Thorley said.

That’s because counties normally print ballots for about 10 percent of active voters. For the June primary, they have to print enough ballots for 100 percent of active voters. He said printing and mailing costs will come to about $2 million. In addition, those ballots have a prepaid postage envelope to return the ballot. The clerks also need scanning and tabulation equipment to count the votes, protective gear for election workers and other materials that will cost another $2 million plus.

“There may be a cost difference and if there is, state and federal funds will cover that difference,” Rothery said.

• The Clerk’s Office encourages voters to check their registration by contacting 775-423-6028 or elections@churchillcounty.org Voters can also check their registration at https://www.nvsos.gov/votersearch/

• May 12 is the last day to register to vote, update registration or change party affiliation by mail or by appearing in person at the Churchill County Clerk’s offices. (The Clerk’s Office is currently closed to the public. We encourage the public to contact our office by phone. An appointment can be made if registration cannot be done by mail or online).

• May 13-May 21 – Online only voter registration, voter registration changes or party affiliation changes.

http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov (If someone registers or updates their registration online during this time period, their ballot will be mailed to them)

• May 22-June 4 — Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person at the Clerk’s Office for a replacement ballot or for new registrations, a provisional ballot. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

(If someone registers or updates their registration online during this time period, they will need to appear in person at the Clerk’s Office to receive ballot. The online option ends on June 4. The Clerk’s Office will be open for these purposes during this time period)

• May 23– June 5 and June 9 — Same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the Churchill County Clerk’s Office during vote center hours. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency. (The Clerk’s Office will be open for in person registration and updates during this time. The voter will be given a paper ballot that they must vote and return at that time)

• If you do not receive a ballot by May 15, or you need a replacement ballot, contact the Clerk’s Office at 775-423-6028. All requests for replacement ballots will be processed and mailed by 5 p.m., June 2. After June 2, all replacement ballots must be picked up in person at the Clerk’s Office. (This is if someone does not receive their ballot or if they lose or destroy it)

• The Clerk’s Office will serve as the only vote center for the June 9 Primary Election. Vote center activities are limited to same day registration with provisional ballot voting, in-person mail-in ballot deliveries, and replacement ballot pick-ups.

Secure ballot drop boxes are located at the Clerk’s Office and Recorder’s Office entrances. (These drop boxes can be used for other Clerk/Treasurer’s business as well, such as property taxes.)