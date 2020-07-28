Poker run to benefit Wreaths Across America

Volunteers place wreaths on veterans’ graves at the Churchill County Cemetery in 2019.

Fallon wreaths

A poker run to help raise funds for Fallon’s annual Wreaths Across America program is Saturday.

The state veterans’ cemetery, along with other cemeteries around the world that have interred thousands of U.S. veterans, will conduct its annual Wreaths Across America remembrance in December in what has become the second largest event of the year to honor deceased military personnel.

During the 2019 ceremony, volunteers including both Boys and Girls scouts and sailors from Naval Air Station Fallon, placed 936 wreaths next to the graves of local veterans who served from the American Civil War to Vietnam. More than 1,200 veterans are interred at the Churchill County Cemetery.

The run begins at Leah’s on 165 S. Maine St. Organizers said two, three and four wheels are welcome.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the run starts at 9 a.m.

The cost is drivers, $20, and $10 for a passenger.

Included in this year’s event are motorcycle games, kids games and family friendly raffles. Raffle-ticket holder need not be present to win.

For information, contact Lisa at idevalllily@yahoo.com.

Due to COVID-19, organizers said this year’s event will be smaller than last year’s.