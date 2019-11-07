Polar Express Train Ride to return to V&T Railway

V&T Railway will begin service to the North Pole onboard the Polar Express Train Ride starting Nov. 15. The magical story comes to life when the train departs the Eastgate Depot for an hour-long, round-trip journey to the North Pole.

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the story as they are whisked away on the Polar Express. Once onboard, hot chocolate and treats are served as passengers read along with the classic children’s book “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers greet passengers at the North Pole and then board the train, where each passenger is given the first gift of Christmas — a silver sleigh bell. Chefs aboard each car lead passengers in singing Christmas carols on the ride back to the Eastgate Depot.

The journey begins Nov. 15 and runs through Dec. 24 on select dates. Exact dates, fares and excursion times are available by calling 877-724-5007 or by visiting http://www.vtrailway.com. Ticket prices for children ages 2 to 12 start at $17 plus additional fees and $26, plus additional fees for adults, depending on date and class of service. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for the ride.